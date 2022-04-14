Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

