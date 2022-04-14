Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

