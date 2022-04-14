Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after purchasing an additional 658,880 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 215,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

