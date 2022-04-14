Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 3,060 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $1,212,198. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

