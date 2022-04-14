Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 659 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 50.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $252.60 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.66 and a 200 day moving average of $280.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

