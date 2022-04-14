Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

