Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $43.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB opened at $23.43 on Monday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Weibo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Weibo by 1,006.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 12.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.