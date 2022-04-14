Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $510,236,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.