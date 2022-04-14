Wedbush Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $370.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $340.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.02 and a 200 day moving average of $320.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $192.78 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.