Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of OCA Acquisition worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCAX stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

