Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 229,153 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,153 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.