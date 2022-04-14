Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,600 ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESACU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

