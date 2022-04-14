Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $7.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.73. The stock had a trading volume of 377,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,631. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.