Wealth Management Solutions LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 173,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 157,946 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000.

Shares of BOE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,683. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

