Wealth Management Solutions LLC Invests $242,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,879,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,934. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.