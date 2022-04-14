Wealth Management Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,397 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.65. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

