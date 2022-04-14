Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.21. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 28,608 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $154.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.51 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 3.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,450 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

