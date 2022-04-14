Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Lowered to $147.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.27%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,992,000 after purchasing an additional 318,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

