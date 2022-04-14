Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

NYSE WM opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

