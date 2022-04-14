Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WBD. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of WBD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

