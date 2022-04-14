W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

