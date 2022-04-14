Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.21. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

