VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in VSE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in VSE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSEC opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $514.82 million, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.51.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

