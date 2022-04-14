Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in March

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VONOY stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

