Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.21 ($2.23).

Shares of VOD stock traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 132.10 ($1.72). 53,035,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,464,734. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -263.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.91.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

