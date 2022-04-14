VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VVPR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.37.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VivoPower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.
