VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VVPR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VivoPower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVPR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VivoPower International by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

