Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Raised to €13.10

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.94.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

