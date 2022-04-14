Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $212.79. 8,190,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,111,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.98. The firm has a market cap of $407.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

