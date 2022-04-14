Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.
Shares of GNHAF stock remained flat at $$173.25 on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $112.75 and a 1-year high of $183.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.90.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vifor Pharma (GNHAF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.