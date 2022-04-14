VIDT Datalink Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $21.90 million and $2.75 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

