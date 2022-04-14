VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIL. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIL remained flat at $$41.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

