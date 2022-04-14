VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Up 2,164.3% in March

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 2,164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.51% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CEY opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

