Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $2,226,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 11,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

