Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.50

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 13411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Get Vicor alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vicor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vicor by 152.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth $2,948,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.