Viacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,210.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $1,210.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00267636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

