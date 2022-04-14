VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $76.32 million and approximately $67,420.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.74 or 0.07496490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,288.45 or 0.99949839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041416 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,806,541 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

