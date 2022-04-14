Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $14.87. 3,278,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,698,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERU. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

