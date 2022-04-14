Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $14.87. 3,278,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,698,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VERU. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.
Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.