Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock worth $8,388,862 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,439. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.48 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

