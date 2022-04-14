Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $107,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $290.93 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $291.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,834 shares of company stock worth $8,388,862. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

