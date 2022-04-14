Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

