Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.50 Million

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $111.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $127.80 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $109.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $567.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

VRA stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $225.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

