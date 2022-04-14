Velo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $780,373.00 (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velo has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $48.74 million and $780,373.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.14 or 0.07524168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.09 or 0.99943100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

