Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 492.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,340,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAQC stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

