Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

VBLT stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

