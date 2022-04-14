Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vapotherm from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE VAPO opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.07.

Vapotherm ( NYSE:VAPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vapotherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

