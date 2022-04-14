Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7,113.2% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,370,000 after buying an additional 203,581 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,551,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.14 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

