Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $209.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.48.

