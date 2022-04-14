Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after buying an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after buying an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.79. 4,070,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

