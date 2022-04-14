Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.83. 1,033,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,901. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $150.44 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

