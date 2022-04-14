Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $33.43

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.43, but opened at $36.15. Valneva shares last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 2,748 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter worth $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

